Napoli will complete the signing of David Neres from Benfica if they don’t receive the ok from Chelsea in the next few hours to sign Romelu Lukaku for around £25.6m according to reports.

The Blues are desperate to offload Lukaku this summer and bring to an end his nightmare second spell at Stamford Bridge.

The Belgium international, who’s spent the last two seasons back on loan in Italy with Inter Milan and Roma has an exit clause in his contract of £38m.

Napoli waiting to get the green light from Chelsea for Lukaku.

Lukaku has his heart set on a move to Napoli and a reunion with former boss Antonio Conte, but despite reportedly agreeing a three year deal with the Serie A outfit there’s still no agreement between the clubs.

Napoli’s sporting director has been in London to hold meetings about Lukaku and Victor Osimhen who could be part of a deal to take the Belgian back to Italy.

The Blues are said to want the release clause in full, but it’s believed Napoli aren’t prepared to pay that much.

It had been reported that the Italian club had offered around £25.6m and Di Marzio have stated that if Napoli don’t get the ok from Chelsea to close the deal at that price they will finalise the arrival of Neres.

Neres has reportedly agreed a four year contract and Napoli will pay €28m including bonuses, but this very much feels like they are trying to force Chelsea’s hand given the two players are completely different profiles.

The two clubs have been locked in conversations for a number of weeks and it feels like a breakthrough must be close given the start of the season and the end of the window are getting closer.

It’s understandable both clubs want the best deal for themselves, but at some point something’s got to give and the likelihood is that both sides will need to compromise slightly.