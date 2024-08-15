Surprise new destination emerges for Chelsea outcast as transfer window edges to a close

As the transfer window edges towards its conclusion for another few months, a surprise destination has emerged for one unwanted Chelsea ace.

The Blues need to ensure that they don’t fall off of the Financial Fair Play tightrope and end up on the wrong side of the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR), so if they want to land a player such as Victor Osimhen before the window shuts, clearly other players need to move on.

Bologna want Chelsea outcast

The see-saw transfer of Conor Gallagher to Atletico Madrid still hasn’t gone through, and it’s believed that this may only happen now if the West London outfit can agree a deal for Joao Felix to go the other way.

Were that not to happen, there are bound to be other suitors for the combative England international midfielder.

Another highly-rated Blues ace, but similarly one who the club want to discard, is defender, Trevoh Chalobah.

Though there has appeared to be a reasonable amount of interest in the 25-year-old’s availability, there have been no official offers forthcoming at this stage.

That has allowed Bologna to enter the fray according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Italian outfit might well be considered as rank outsiders for the centre-back at this juncture, but as the saying goes if you don’t buy a ticket, you can’t win the raffle.

They’ll surely want to be given the courtesy of being able to present their project and offer to the player’s representatives, and if he then wishes to give the Serie A side a polite ‘thanks but no thanks,” so be it.

From Chalobah’s own point of view, he has just over two weeks to decide where he wants to end up next.