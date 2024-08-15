Newcastle could make a move for Toulouse defender Logan Costa before the window closes according to reports.

It’s been a relatively quiet window for the Magpies and whilst they have managed to hold onto star players Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes there haven’t been any marquee arrivals.

Eddie Howe’s side have signed goalkeepers John Ruddy and Odysseas Vlachodimos, whilst Lloyd Kelly has joined on a free from Bournemouth and young attacker William Osula has arrived from Sheffield United.

Newcastle could move for Costa

It’s no secret the Magpies are in the market for defensive reinforcements despite the arrival of Kelly and they have recently had a third offer for Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi turned down.

Whilst Newcastle remain keen to close the Guehi deal they may have to turn their attention elsewhere if they can’t find a breakthrough.

French journalist Sebastien Vidal has reported that the Premier League outfit are set to make a “big bid” for Toulouse star Costa.

Vidal adds that West Ham are also in the running but the Magpies are “determined” to sign the defender.

Whilst it’s unclear at this stage if a move for Costa would be an alternative for Guehi or in addition to the England international, Newcastle will need to move quickly with the start of the season upon us and the end of the window in sight.

Costa joined Toulouse from Stade Reims in 2021 and has made 57 appearances for the club, scoring four goals.

The 23-year-old is a Cape Verde international and currently has two years remaining on his contract meaning this summer could be the last chance for the Ligue 1 outfit to get the best price possible if they aren’t going to tie him down to fresh terms.

Newcastle are also in the market for a right winger and have been linked with Chelsea’s Noni Madueke, although it’s thought they need to offload Miguel Almiron first, who saw a potential move to Charlotte FC fall through with the clubs unable to reach an agreement.