Newcastle United would generate a £75m boost to their profit and sustainability (PSR) numbers if they sell midfielder Bruno Guimaraes this summer, according to reports.

Guimaraes has been the subject of intense transfer speculation this summer and a recent report from The Athletic stated Manchester City ‘believe’ the Brazilian is eager to make the move.

The same report admitted that it could prove ‘difficult’ for the two clubs to find an agreement, but there seems to be a determination from the Man City side to get a deal done.

Guimaraes has proven an immensely popular figure at St. James’ Park since his arrival from Lyon in January 2022, registering 17 goals and 16 assists in 107 appearances across all competitions to help the club reach the 2023 EFL Cup final and finish fourth in the Premier League in 2022/23.

Could Guimaraes sale secure Newcastle United’s PSR future?

Newcastle may be left with little choice but to sell Guimaraes if Man City come in with a substantial offer, given the club’s PSR position.

According to Football Insider, Newcastle are demanding £100m for the 26-time Brazil international, which is the same figure as his recently-expired release clause.

Should Newcastle land that fee, Football Insider state it would be worth a profit of up to £75m, which would effectively secure their PSR position for the next two years.

It’s understood Newcastle only narrowly escaped a similar points deduction to those suffered by Everton and Nottingham Forest, with the sales of Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson keeping them compliant — although there is work still to do in future transfer windows.