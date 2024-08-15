Crystal Palace cashing in on Marc Guehi could help them afford a transfer deal for a forward like Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah.

That’s according to journalist and Arsenal expert Kaya Kaynak via a Q&A with fans for football.london, with the reporter confirming that Palace are interested in Nketiah and could come back in for him this summer.

Nketiah is surely a player Arsenal will want to sell this summer after his lack of playing time in Mikel Arteta’s side last season, with the Gunners likely to need to bring in some cash if they are to go on and strengthen with further signings.

Palace might not find it that easy to pay Arsenal what they want for Nketiah right now, but it seems Kaynak feels the big sale of Guehi could end up being key as it would give them more freedom to spend big on the signing they want up front.

Nketiah may not quite be good enough to play regularly for a club like Arsenal, but it’s easy to imagine him having a decent career for a mid-table Premier League club like Palace.

The Eagles are also surely an attractive destination at the moment after some of the superb form they showed under manager Oliver Glasner in the second half of last season.

Nketiah has been at Arsenal for his entire career so far apart from a loan spell at Leeds United, and one imagines some fans will undoubtedly be emotional to see him go.