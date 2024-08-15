“They’re constantly being linked” – Ornstein hints at exciting late transfer activity for Manchester United

Manchester United could yet make a late move for another attacker before the summer transfer window closes, according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein.

The Red Devils, who have already been active in the market, might bolster their attacking options further as the deadline approaches.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ Back Pages podcast, Ornstein suggested that while strengthening the midfield remains Manchester United’s top priority, the possibility of signing an additional attacker before the window shuts cannot be ruled out.

He said:

“I think so. Midfield is clearly an area of concern and where they want to invest in central midfield. Do they need extra cover at full-back still? Probably not now that Mazraoui comes in, and interestingly, it’s been given the number three shirt, so maybe he will play it left-back.”

“And then perhaps, before the window shuts, maybe something more in attack, they’re constantly being linked. It’s a really fascinating summer at Old Trafford.”

Manchester United’s current attacking options and concerns

Manchester United currently have several options in attack, including Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, Joshua Zirkzee, Rasmus Hojlund, Amad Diallo, Jadon Sancho, and Antony. However, there are concerns surrounding some their fitness and availability.

Zirkzee, who joined United late after the Euros, is not yet match fit, while new signing Hojlund is sidelined with an injury in pre-season.

Jadon Sancho’s future at the club is uncertain following his fallout with Erik ten Hag last season, and he has been linked with a move away, potentially as part of a deal to sign PSG’s Manuel Ugarte.

Although Antony has recovered from an injury sustained in pre-season, he has yet to make a significant impact at Old Trafford.

With some out injured and question marks over others, the addition of a top-class attacker could provide Manchester United with a much-needed boost as they aim to compete on multiple fronts this season.

The possibility of a late signing adds intrigue to what has already been a busy summer for the club.