Pochettino can put Chelsea nightmare behind him now says Collymore

Thursday morning brought news that former Chelsea manager, Mauricio Pochettino, was going to take over the United States Men’s National Team and lead them into the 2026 World Cup.

It’s a swift return to the game for the Argentinian, who left the West Londoners by mutual consent just after the 2023/24 season had concluded.

Only at Stamford Bridge for a season, Poch was just beginning to settle into the role and getting the team to play how he wanted them, before the Chelsea board decided he’d had long enough.

Enzo Maresca has now taken on the manager’s mantle of course, and it’ll be interesting to see if he too is dispensed with in 12 months time – or before.

Pochettino can put his Chelsea nightmare behind him

The new role allows Pochettino to look forward rather than back, and Stan Collymore is pleased about that.

“I like Mauricio Pochettino and him landing the USMNT job is a great move. The reason why is that they’ve got a half decent team now,” he said to CaughtOffside for his exclusive column.

“Of course, they’re looking forward to the 2026 World Cup which is going to be in Mexico, the States and Canada, so I think that Poch will have a high profile prep going all across the world, and in the same way that Emma Hayes’s CV has been done no harm by winning the Olympic gold medal with the US women’s team, I actually do think this is a good job.

“I was impressed with the US at the last World Cup. A bit naive, but they’ve got some talent there, some good young players.

“I think that in a couple of years, if the USMNT were to get to a quarter final or beyond that would be an amazing success for them, and then I think Poch can come back two years wiser, two years older, to a big European job – or even the England job if it’s available.

“Lee Carsley has got the nod temporarily, and I think it’s effectively his job as long as he navigates through the results, but there’s nothing to say that it’s nailed on.

“So for me, if Poch does well in the World Cup, who knows? Right job, right time, right man, he can put his Chelsea nightmare behind him now and I wish him all the best.”

Whether the England job will be a consideration in two year’s time is a moot point at this stage, but depending on what happens in the lead up to World Cup 2026 and what occurs in the tournament, there won’t be too many dissenting voices regarding Poch taking on the role.

For now, everyone will follow the USMNT with interest.