Major stumbling block standing in 29-year-old’s way of Chelsea exit amid interest from Juventus

Chelsea are open to allowing Raheem Sterling to leave the London club during the current transfer window but the player’s wages are proving to be a major stumbling block for interested parties.

The 29-year-old has been at the Blues since 2022 and amid great excitement at the time, the winger’s move to Stamford Bridge has not worked out so far as the Englishman is one of several players that has struggled within the chaos at the Premier League giants.

According to Football Insider, Chelsea are willing to sell Sterling this summer amid interest from Serie A giants Juventus, however, the former Man City star’s wages are proving to be a major stumbling block for any interested teams.

The winger earns £325k-per-week at Stamford Bridge and is tied for the honour of being the Premier League club’s highest earner alongside another unwanted star in Romelu Lukaku.

It is easy to see why Chelsea want to get both off of their books as it would help the West London club massively in terms of the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules. The Englishman is very unlikely to leave the Blues this summer and faces tough competition for minutes within Enzo Maresca’s side.

Raheem Sterling will fight for his spot at Chelsea

The report states that Sterling is keen to stay at Chelsea and fight for a starting spot in Maresca’s team. The Italian coach has a number of players to choose from when it comes to the wide areas and that has got even more competitive with the arrival of Pedro Neto from Wolves.

Sterling will be hoping for a big season at Stamford Bridge and knows if he can produce this, it could see him return to the England setup.

The 29-year-old missed out on a place in the Euro 2024 squad and fans of Chelsea will be hoping that this has lit a fire under the four-time Premier League winner.