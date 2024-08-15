Rio Ferdinand warns Manchester United against signing 20 goal striker

Manchester United have been cautioned about advancing with a bid for Brentford’s star striker, Ivan Toney, despite earlier speculation linking him with a move to some of the Premier League’s top clubs.

The England international was expected to be one of the most sought-after forwards this summer, yet there has been no concrete move from any of the big clubs, including United.

Toney was heavily linked with several top clubs, including Tottenham, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United.

However, Tottenham opted to sign Bournemouth’s Dominic Solanke instead, while Arsenal and Chelsea have yet to make a move for him. The lack of action has led to questions about Toney’s suitability for these top sides.

Rio Ferdinand voices concerns regarding Ivan Toney

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has voiced his concerns about Toney’s fit at Old Trafford.

Ferdinand expressed doubts over whether the 28-year-old striker aligns with United’s current strategy and long-term goals.

He said (via Daily Mail):

“Personally I wouldn’t go for someone like Ivan Toney. I think the age, that profile is wrong for the club.

“I just don’t see it as a fit. I found it a bit strange. He was someone everyone was talking about could go to Arsenal or could go to Chelsea for £100m, £80m or whatever, but all of a sudden there are no bidders. I’m mystified as to why that is, for Man United I just don’t see it as a fit.”

Toney had an outstanding 2022-23 Premier League campaign, finishing as the league’s third-highest scorer with 20 goals in 33 appearances, only behind Erling Haaland and Harry Kane.

Manchester United have already bolstered their attack this summer by signing Dutch forward Joshua Zirkzee, complementing their existing talent like Rasmus Hojlund. However, recent report suggests, they could sign another attacker before the end of the transfer window.

As the transfer window approaches its final couple of weeks, all eyes will be on Manchester United