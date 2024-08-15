Newcastle United have confirmed when midfielder Sandro Tonali will be eligible for selection following a suspension.

After signing for a reported £55 million from AC Milan last summer, the Italian midfielder hit the ground running and scored on his debut against Aston Villa.

The playmaker’s cracking start to life in the northeast was soon dealt a brutal blow though. Tonali was handed a 10-month ban for illegal betting activity while playing in Serie A.

Ironically, the 24-year-old’s last appearance for Newcastle came during September’s 0-0 draw against AC Milan in last season’s Champions League. The midfielder has not featured since.

When can Sandro Tonali play again?

However, confirming the Italian’s return, Newcastle United, via their official website, have announced the midfielder will be eligible for selection from Wednesday 28th August.

The Magpies are set to travel to Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup’s second round on 27th August before hosting Spurs in the Premier League on 1st September — Tonali could feature in both.