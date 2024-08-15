Scott McTominay has clear transfer preference amid Napoli links

Scott McTominay has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Napoli.

The Scotland international is believed to be a top option for Antonio Conte, who is desperate to add a new midfielder to his Napoli squad in time for the upcoming new season.

Manchester United are open to selling the 27-year-old as they look to overhaul their own midfield.

Casemiro appears unlikely to leave due to his high wages, which, according to Spotrac, make him the Red Devils’ highest earner on £350,000-per week. Therefore, McTominay’s future has become less and less certain as the summer window has gone on.

Scott McTominay wants Napoli transfer

And now, according to journalist Alfredo Pedulla, after initiating talks with McTominay’s agent earlier on Thursday, Napoli are stepping up their pursuit as speculation a possible move could materialise before the weekend intensifies.

Although McTominay has been a long-standing target for Fulham, which has seen the Cottagers table at least one bid, Pedulla is reporting that United’s number 39 has a clear preference to join Napoli.

Thought to be willing to offer United £22 million (€25 million) in exchange for McTominay, Napoli are hopeful they can win the race and secure one of United’s longest-serving players.

“In these hours McTominay has given priority to Napoli, putting the other solutions on stand-by,” Pedulla wrote.

Since being promoted to the Red Devils’ first team in, McTominay, who has up to two years left on his contract, has scored 29 goals and registered eight assists in 253 games in all competitions.