Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly working on two more signings as they look to bolster their squad ahead of the new Premier League season.

This comes after the recent signing of Dominic Solanke from Bournemouth in a deal worth £65 million, a transfer that addressed their long-standing need for a top striker.

The North London club also extended Timo Werner’s loan for another year, further strengthening their attacking options.

According to Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge, Tottenham’s business in the transfer market is far from over.

Despite securing Solanke and extending Werner’s stay, the club remains focused on adding more firepower to their attack.

Sky Sports reporter says Spurs still keen on two more signings

Bridge revealed on Sky Sports’ transfer round-up that Spurs are actively pursuing the signing of another winger to enhance their attacking depth.

In addition to a winger, Tottenham are also keen on signing another midfielder. This is despite already bringing in Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall during the summer transfer window.

The emphasis on adding an energetic presence in the midfield indicates the club’s determination to compete at the highest level this season.

Bridge provided insight into Tottenham’s transfer strategy, stating:

“Tottenham’s new signing Dominic Solanke is ready to start against Leicester next Monday, but they are still keen to sign an energetic midfielder and a winger this window.”

Tottenham are set to kick off their Premier League campaign against newly promoted Leicester City on Monday.

After narrowly missing out on a top-four finish last season, losing out to Aston Villa by just two points, manager Ange Postecoglou will be hoping for an improved second season, aiming for a silverware as well as top 4 finish at the least.

The signings so far have strengthened the team considerably, but they may still be a few more signings away from having a squad that can compete with the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal.

Supporters have been pleased with what they have seen in the pre-season so far and will hope that the club continues to build on that in the upcoming season.