Concern for Gallagher deal as Man United-linked midfielder ‘offered’ to Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Sofyan Amrabat.

The Moroccan midfielder recently returned to Fiorentina after spending last season on loan with Manchester United. The Red Devils, who are in the market for a central midfielder, are rumoured to have the former loanee on their shortlist, but PSG’s Manuel Ugarte remains the priority.

Consequently, with Amrabat, 27, left waiting on United’s final decision, according to journalist Hanif Ben Berkane, his agents have taken the chance to offer their client’s services to Atletico Madrid — a club also hunting for a midfielder.

Sofyan Amrabat to Atletico Madrid could depend on Conor Gallagher deal

Diego Simeone’s side have been in talks with Chelsea for several days over a possible deal for Conor Gallagher. The Spanish giants have agreed to a transfer worth £34 million but it has yet to be finalised due to Samu Omorodion’s move the other way collapsing at the final hour.

Failure to sign Gallagher, who has now reportedly emerged as an option for Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United, could see Atletico Madrid forced back to the drawing board just two weeks shy of the window closing.

For Amrabat, the 27-year-old could pose a decent emergency backup option for Simeone, who apparently ‘appreciates his profile’, however, it all depends on whether or not Gallagher makes the switch to the Metropolitano Stadium.

During his season-long-loan at Old Trafford, Amrabat, who has just 12 months left on his Fiorentina contract, featured in 30 games in all competitions but failed to registered a single goal or assist.