Southampton are in advanced talks to sign Chelsea midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu on loan according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein.

Ugochukwu joined Chelsea last summer from French side Rennes for around £23.5m and made 13 appearances under Mauricio Pochettino last season.

The 20-year-old missed virtually the entire second half of the season with a hamstring injury, but did return for the final few games of the campaign.

The Blues have been busy in the market and whilst they are focused on potential deals for Victor Osimhen and Joao Felix, they have a number of players they need to move on before the end of the window.

However, it appears they will have one less player to worry about next season as Ornstein has reported that Southampton are in advanced talks to sign Ugochukwu on loan.

He took to X.com and said:

“EXCL: Southampton in advanced talks to sign Lesley Ugochukwu on 1yr loan from Chelsea. No buy option – multiple enquiries but not for sale; 20yo midfielder big part of #CFC long-term plans. #SaintsFC + Martin seen as ideal for development @TheAthleticFC.”

The reports adds there will be no buy option in the deal and that the Blues see the Frenchman as a major part of their long term plans.

Ornstein states that Chelsea believe he has similar attributes to Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni.

If the move get’s finalised it will be a great opportunity for Ugochukwu to play Premier League football week in week out which will really help with his development.

The midfielder made a good impression in pre-season and scored the last minute equaliser in last weekend’s draw against Inter Milan.

Chelsea are blessed with options in the middle of the park so a loan move makes total sense and he looks set to become the second young midfielder loaned out after Andrey Santos rejoined Strasbourg.