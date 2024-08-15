No prizes for guessing who Stan Collymore is tipping to win the Premier League

As a former English top-flight professional, Stan Collymore knows all about what it takes to win a Premier League title.

The fact that he didn’t manage it during his career is enough of a nod to how difficult landing the top prize is for most clubs.

Of late, Man City have dominated under Pep Guardiola, with only Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool in 2020 stopping them having a clean sweep of seven straight title wins.

It’s an astonishing record, but as at the start of every season, they are there to be shot at.

Collymore’s choice of Premier League winner is no surprise

Arsenal under Mikel Arteta continue to improve, and Liverpool’s squad remains much the same as last season, albeit under new management. Arne Slot certainly has a point to prove.

On the eve of the 2024/25 campaign, Collymore has already made his title prediction, and it’s unlikely to surprise many.

“In terms of the Premier League, I did my league table and to be honest, I went through it on the basis of what teams have bought, what teams already had etc., and unless Pep isn’t as intense as he normally is – which he certainly isn’t showing any signs of at the moment – then Manchester City will win the league,” he said to CaughtOffside for his exclusive column.

“Then it’s Arsenal, a very good debut season for Arne Slot with Liverpool finishing solidly in the Champions League positions, and I’ve swapped out Villa with Man United fourth, Spurs fifth, Newcastle sixth, Chelsea seventh, Villa eighth, West Ham ninth and Brighton 10th. There are not going to be many wild fluctuations next season.”

After making so many brilliant signings this summer, West Ham fans might be a bit put out to find that they’re only being placed ninth, though the new captures do all have to gel together which might not lend itself to overnight success.

Chelsea being in seventh is also a big call from Collymore, with the Blues now under the guidance of Enzo Maresca – who has never managed a team in a top division of any country.

One thing is certain, however, and that is that Man City remain the team to beat and if anyone does just that, they’ll be worthy winners of the trophy.