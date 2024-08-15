Tottenham agree new deal with player boasting 25 goals and assists in 27 games

Tottenham’s promising young talent Jamie Donley has committed his future to the club by agreeing to a new and improved deal.

This news comes from reputable Spurs insider Paul O’Keefe, who confirmed the agreement on social media.

He confirmed that the deal is already signed and that it is a new and improved deal for the 19-year-old.

It's already signed. New improved longer deal ? — Paul O Keefe (@pokeefe1) August 15, 2024

Tottenham wasted no time in securing Donley’s future amid growing interest from other clubs.

The 19-year-old attacker had been attracting attention from several teams, but Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou made it clear that Donley is not for sale.

Jamie Donley’s impressive numbers last season

Donley’s performances for Tottenham’s U21 side last season were nothing short of impressive. He made 25 goal contributions in 27 games across all competitions, scoring 8 goals and assisting an impressive 17 more.

In addition to his club success, Donley has also excelled on the international stage. The attacking midfielder has scored 5 goals in 7 caps for the England U19 team, further underlining his talent and potential for future success.

Loan move to Leyton Orient

Even though Postecoglou said no to a permanent sale, a loan move is on the cards with Alasdair Gold confirming that the player is on his way to Leyton Orient on a loan deal.

This move will provide Donley with valuable first-team experience, which could prove crucial in his development and eventual integration into Tottenham’s senior squad.