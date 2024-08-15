Transfer news: Felix Chelsea, Gallagher deadlock, Merino Arsenal boost, new Man Utd deal & more

This article was originally published on Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, a subscription service. If you would like to receive Fabrizio Romano’s exclusive transfer news via email ahead of publication on caughtoffside.com, please sign-up for the service here: thedailybriefing.io

Joao Felix could be key to unlocking Conor Gallagher transfer deal

Chelsea are not communicating anymore about Samu Omorodion. The player is now back training with Atletico Madrid while his agents are looking for a different solution for him. Meanwhile, Conor Gallagher has returned to London and is training at Cobham away from Enzo Maresca’s first-team.

It’s a tense situation but it’s also normal to an extent, as of course Gallagher can stay in Madrid for some days but he’s still a Chelsea player, so he had to return to London because Chelsea decided on this. Still, the discussion between Chelsea and Atletico Madrid is still ongoing, even yesterday they were still trying to find a solution for him, and also for Joao Felix.

Felix can be a solution after the Omorodion deal collapsed. For the moment, however, there is still a difference in what Atletico Madrid want and what Chelsea are willing to offer for Felix. The two clubs are talking, and Felix and Gallagher are the two points of discussion. Jorge Mendes, Felix’s agent, is still in England, and the conversations remain absolutely active.

Manuel Ugarte remains top midfielder target for Manchester United

I’m receiving many questions on Manuel Ugarte – from what I’m hearing, as I always said, Ugarte remains the top target for Manchester United. After deals for Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui – now Man United want to go for Ugarte. He is also pushing to join United, he wants to go, and he’s not untouchable at all for Paris Saint-Germain.

Still, for this to happen United need some solutions to be sorted as soon as possible. One of these solutions is to agree to a lower fee with Paris Saint-Germain, because at the moment their asking price is too expensive. The other solution is for a player to leave Manchester United, for the club to sell a player to fund the move for Ugarte.

Remember that PSG are also talking to the agents of Jadon Sancho. At the moment Man United have not received a formal or official proposal for Sancho, but they know that his agent is talking to PSG.

It’s also worth saying that United have some Plan B options in mind who could be cheaper than Ugarte. Sander Berge could be one option, and there are other cheaper midfielders being discussed, but they are backup options and they still think of Ugarte as the perfect option for their midfield.

Mikel Merino Arsenal transfer saga advancing well

Arsenal are in constant contact with Real Sociedad over the transfer of Mikel Merino. In football there are different kinds of negotiations – one year ago Arsenal made an official bid for Declan Rice and they got an answer, or there can be more of a verbal exchange club-to-club. This is what Arsenal did with Riccardo Calafiori, for example, so that’s why that also took a lot of time.

So, talks are taking place, all parties are optimistic and Merino has been very clear on his plan to join Arsenal. It’s advancing well and there are no big issues now. It’s just about the deal structure with all parties working on it. Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are both informed on Merino’s plan to go to Arsenal.

Arsenal have been talking with Sociedad for almost a month, but the plan is clear, with Merino keen to join Arsenal and having the desire to play for Mikel Arteta. It’s just about the clubs working together in a friendly way to find a solution, and the feeling is that Merino is really confident of becoming an Arsenal player in the final two weeks of the window.

On Arsenal exits, there is no significant update yet, but there will be in the next days. For now, Reiss Nelson is probably too expensive for Leicester, while Eddie Nketiah remains on Bournemouth’s list but terms of the deal are still not agreed.

Liverpool agree contract with new goalkeeper, but what about a defender?

Liverpool and Giorgio Mamardashvili have an agreement on contract terms – the Valencia goalkeeper has said yes to the Liverpool project. He’s agreed on the contract and financial terms, but also on the plan they have for him, which is for him to spend next season at Bournemouth, and then in 2025 become a Liverpool player.

So, for the season ahead, the plan is for Alisson to remain as the number one for Liverpool. Mamardashvili would then join in summer 2025 – he’s said yes, Valencia have said yes, Bournemouth have said yes. Now it’s on Liverpool and Valencia, while the player’s agent is in Spain to negotiate.

Valencia want €30m plus add-ons, Liverpool want to negotiate, and Bournemouth are waiting, so let’s see if they can get it done, but the idea is for Mamardashvili to spent next season on Bournemouth and then to wear a Liverpool shirt in 2025.

It was widely reported earlier in the summer that a young defender would also be on the agenda for Liverpool, but so far we haven’t seen anyone come in. What I can say is that Liverpool are still exploring several options on the market – they will just not sign for the sake of it, but if they find right opportunity. They keep working on ideas and options, for sure.

In other news…

Bruno Fernandes – Bruno Fernandes has officially signed a new Manchester United contract, but what about talks with other top clubs earlier in the summer? It’s very normal for agents to speak to clubs, talks like this always happen. PSG considered Bruno but Joao Neves became their priority since early June, while there was also interest from Saudi Arabia. Still, Bruno loves United, and also the new project is ambitious as he wanted so they decided to continue together.

Ivan Toney – Ivan Toney has the possibility to move to the Saudi Pro League. Al Ahli have had an interest since December but he’s not the only candidate – there are four or five strikers on their list after Richarlison deal off. It’s up to Toney now, the player has to decide what he wants to do with his agents and family, and nothing is decided yet.

Wojciech Szczesny – I’m not aware of anything concrete or advanced now for Wojciech Szczesny after his departure from Juventus was confirmed, with his contract terminated, making him a free agent. Szczesny’s agents will speak to the player about options and we will see. He was very close to Al Nassr but the deal collapsed at the end of June due to issues between clubs.