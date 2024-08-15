Paris Saint-Germain need to sell Manuel Ugarte and other players this summer, in what could be a major boost for Manchester United.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, French football expert Jonathan Johnson provided some insight into PSG’s plans for the rest of the summer, with the Ligue 1 giants likely to need to offload a few players before the end of the summer if they are to be able to make the further signings they want.

According to Johnson, PSG are keen to bring in some versatile players to add squad depth, and that means Ugarte is one of the names who could make way, even if it seems to be a struggle for them at the moment as Man Utd don’t seem prepared to pay the current asking price for the Uruguay international.

The Red Devils would do well to land Ugarte, even if he’s not been entirely convincing during his time at the Parc des Princes, so it will be interesting to see how this pans out, and it’s perhaps looking good for MUFC as PSG have a clear and obvious need to sell at some point, meaning they might be forced to lower their demands for the 23-year-old.

Ugarte transfer: Why PSG need to sell Man United target

“I think something we can also expect from PSG before the deadline is an effort to move on some of their undesirable players. There are some individuals they’d ideally like to move on, such as Carlos Soler and Nordi Mukiele – those are two high-profile examples. Danilo Pereira is also in a similar situation,” Johnson said.

“Milan Skriniar, meanwhile, is someone who PSG could move on if there were to be a suitable offer for him. I think PSG would be quite happy to cash in on him, but it’s been difficult at times for PSG to drum up the right kind of interest. You can also see this as they try to do a deal involving Manuel Ugarte and Jadon Sancho, with Fabrizio Romano confirming that Manchester United currently view the asking price for Ugarte as too high.

“So, PSG will focus on trying to move those players on and it could be useful for them to do so before bringing anyone else in, but there will also still be an effort to bring a couple more individuals in that can improve the squad depth.

“PSG are monitoring the situations of what I would call versatile players, so players who can offer strength in depth in a number of positions but who wouldn’t necessarily be being signed with a view to going into the starting XI.”