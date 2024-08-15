Watch: Timo Werner gets trolled by fan while dining with family in distasteful incident

Tottenham’s Timo Werner found himself the target of an unpleasant encounter while dining out with his family and friends.

A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media, drawing attention to the disrespectful behaviour of a supposed fan.

The video shows a man approaching the German forward, who was enjoying a meal with his close ones.

Mistaking the individual for a genuine fan, Werner greeted him respectfully when he was approached, unaware of the man’s true intentions.

The individual then asked, “Can I ask you a question? How come you miss open goals?”

Initially, Werner asked the man to repeat the question, seemingly puzzled. However, upon realising the nature of the remark, Werner appeared visibly taken aback and chose to ignore the provocation, opting to focus on his meal instead.

Watch the incident below (via Daily Mail):

Fan asks Timo Werner ‘how come you miss open goals’… ? (IG: fatabz) pic.twitter.com/WteGeRxswo — Mail Sport (@MailSport) August 15, 2024

Tottenham extended Timo Werner’s loan deal for another year after impressing last season.

He is expected to be a key part of Ange’s side, who has looked to bolstered his attack this summer.

Spurs kick-off their campaign this Monday with an away trip to newly promoted side Leicester City.