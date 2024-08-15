Xabi Alonso planning Liverpool raid to sign defensive transfer target

Instead of making new signings as we approach the end of the transfer window, Liverpool could lose players.

The Reds have had a quiet summer transfer window with no signings made so far.

They could still change that but they have only have 15 days left to make their move and strengthen their squad.

A team that finished third in the league and failed to win the Europa League when they were favourites to do that should have strengthened their squad but they have found it difficult to complete deals for their targets.

The Reds could now lose one of their players to former player Xabi Alonso who manages German Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen.

According to De Telegraaf, a number of clubs are interested in signing Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg and one of them is Bayer Leverkusen.

The defender has fallen down the pecking order at Anfield and his future at the Merseyside club remains uncertain.

After spending time on loan at Preston North End, Schalke and Mainz, the player return to Anfield this summer only to find himself behind Virgil Van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez and Jarrel Quansah in the pecking order.

Despite being given chances to show his talent in the preseason, the player is not expected to get enough playing time during the season and that is why he is keen on leaving the club this summer.

Liverpool defender needs to move away for more playing time

After impressing at Mainz last season, the defender has attracted attention of a number of clubs, particularly of Leverkusen, who could lose their top centre-back Jonathan Tah to Bayern Munich this summer.

His future lies away from the Merseyside club and the defender has realised that it is time to move away from Anfield in order to continue his growth as a player.

The 22-year-old needs to play regularly in order to continue his development and that is something he cannot be guaranteed at Liverpool.