Spurs have suspended Yves Bissouma for their Premier League opener against Leicester City on Monday.

The Lilywhites have decided to take internal disciplinary action against the Mali international following a social media video showing the midfielder inhaling nitrous oxide.

Although the 27-year-old quickly apologised for his actions, Ange Postecoglou has agreed to suspend the midfielder for one game.

Now confirmed to miss Spurs’ first game of the new 2024-25 season, Bissouma is ruled out for Monday night’s away game against newly promoted Leicester City.

BREAKING: Yves Bissouma has been suspended by Tottenham for game against Leicester on Monday Night Football after a video on social media appeared to show him inhaling laughing gas ? pic.twitter.com/te8U3pKMKf — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 15, 2024

Postecoglou’s options to replace the punished Bissouma include Rodrigo Bentancur, Oliver Skipp, Pape Sarr and new signings Lucas Bergvall and Archie Gray.