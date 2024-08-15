(Video) Spurs suspend 27-year-old for Premier League opener against Leicester

Spurs have suspended Yves Bissouma for their Premier League opener against Leicester City on Monday.

The Lilywhites have decided to take internal disciplinary action against the Mali international following a social media video showing the midfielder inhaling nitrous oxide.

Although the 27-year-old quickly apologised for his actions, Ange Postecoglou has agreed to suspend the midfielder for one game.

Now confirmed to miss Spurs’ first game of the new 2024-25 season, Bissouma is ruled out for Monday night’s away game against newly promoted Leicester City.

Postecoglou’s options to replace the punished Bissouma include Rodrigo Bentancur, Oliver Skipp, Pape Sarr and new signings Lucas Bergvall and Archie Gray.

