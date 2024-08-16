“His future is with us” – Arne Slot rejects rumours of Liverpool star leaving the club

Liverpool have had a transfer window to forget this summer.

They have not made new signings, the contracts of their main players are in the final year and some of their players have been linked with a move away from the club.

Reds winger Luis Diaz has been constantly linked with a move away from Anfield with Barcelona mentioned as his next possible destination.

The Colombian international has not stated his desire to leave the Merseyside club but still the reports have not stopped about a potential move away from the Reds.

Just a few days ago, El Chiringuito reported that Diaz has reached an agreement with Manchester City to join the Premier League champions, raising eyebrows among the fans of both Liverpool and City.

However, the new Liverpool manager Arne Slot has now cleared the air regarding the future of his key attacker, stating that the player’s future is with Liverpool and the speculation surrounding his future is baseless.

He said, as reported by The Mirror:

“When I walked in here the screen had Sky Sports on and the whole day is talking about football, so there is a lot of speculation constantly in this country. That is clear for me. It’s not a surprise if you tell me if there’s some about Luis Diaz.

“His future is with us because I like a lot what I’ve seen in the last 10 days he’s been in and I saw the same last season. He’s had a big impact on Liverpool seasons and I am hoping he has a big impact on the upcoming season as well.”

Diaz has a contract at the club that runs until 2027 and he remains an important player of their starting line up.

Liverpool need Luis Diaz at his best next season

The left-winger joined the club from FC Porto and since then he has been a huge success at Anfield.

His pace and dribbling ability is a huge asset to the Reds’ attack, however, there is a need for him to add end product to his game at times.

The talent and potential he has, it still feels like he can perform better for Liverpool and Slot would be hoping his best performances will come in the upcoming season.