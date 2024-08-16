Arsenal may fail in signing midfielder Mikel Merino because of one of their players

Arsenal’s transfer business has slowed down after they completed deals to sign goalkeeper David Raya and defender Riccardo Calafiori.

The Gunners were expected to be more active this summer in strengthening their squad after failing to beat Manchester City to the Premier League title last season.

However, only two signings have been made but more are expected to arrive as Mikel Arteta prepares his squad for the new season.

Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino has been linked with a move to Arsenal all summer and the deal has not progressed despite interest from the club and the player to make the deal happen.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has now claimed in his report on GiveMeSport that Arsenal’s move to sign Merino depends on Eddie Nketiah’s departure from the club.

The English striker has fallen behind Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus and Leandro Trossard in the pecking order at the club and the Gunners are interested in selling him.

The player has spent most of his career at Arsenal on the bench and he is keen on a new challenge in his career but his proposed move to Marseille has still not been completed.

The French club have made multiple offers for the striker but Arsenal have rejected all of them as they want more money for their number 14.

Premier League clubs have interest in the Arsenal striker

Nketiah has attracted interest from abroad as well as in the Premier League with Bournemouth keen on the attacker before eventually signing Evanilson from Porto.

Crystal Palace, Everton and Nottingham Forest have all been mentioned as the clubs keeping an eye on the attacker.

The Gunners have failed to reach an agreement to sell Nketiah and Jacobs has revealed that Arsenal’s signing of Merino depends on the departure of Nketiah as both the players have a similar price tag.

Arteta will be hoping to offload Nketiah soon so that he can sign his primary midfield target this summer and complete his midfield.