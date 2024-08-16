Arsenal dealt blow in their pursuit of €40 million-rated Euro 2024 star

Arsenal are keen on signing the Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino.

The 28-year-old Spanish international has been linked with a move to the Premier League and he could be a key player for the Gunners if they can get the deal done.

According to a report from AS, Arsenal have had a €30 million offer rejected by the La Liga club and they are holding out for a fee of around €40 million.

The midfielder has a contract with Real Sociedad until 2025 and therefore it could be difficult for them to fetch €40 million for the player. Arsenal will be aware of the fact that he will be a free agent next summer and they will want to put pressure on Real Sociedad to sell Merino for a more reasonable price don’t stop

The midfielder is expected to move on this summer and it remains to be seen whether the two clubs can work out an agreement.

Mikel Merino would improve Arsenal

The Spanish midfielder has been a key player for Real Sociedad in La Liga and he was exceptional for his country in the European Championships earlier this summer as well. He helped them win the Euro 2024.

He has the physical and technical attributes to do well in the Premier League and he would be a key player for Arsenal.

Players like Jorginho and Thomas Partey have been linked with moves away from the club. While the Italian international is in the twilight stages of his career, Partey has been quite injury prone.

Arsenal need more quality and depth in the midfield and it remains to be seen whether they can close a deal for Merino soon.

A move to Arsenal will be the ideal step up for the player as well. They have been pushing for the league title consistently and the 28-year-old will want to win major trophies with them.