Gary Neville believes Arsenal will be the side to end Manchester City’s reign of terror in the Premier League this season.

Under Pep Guardiola, City have become an all-conquering force, winning six of the last seven English top-flight titles, as well as a host of other honours, not least the 2022/23 Champions League as part of the treble.

Their current run of four titles in a row is unprecedented in English football and, predictably, City are heavy favourites to make it five this season.

Indeed, former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher believes Guardiola’s men will set the standard again in 2024/25.

“Unfortunately, yes,” Carragher responded when asked on Sky Sports News if he reckons City will retain their crown once again.

He added: “Arsenal will be the closest challengers but Pep Guardiola, it doesn’t matter what league he is in, more often than not he wins the league title.”

Man Utd legend Neville makes Arsenal Premier League prediction

Neville was involved in many close title scraps with Arsenal during his days as a Manchester United right-back.

However, the Gunners are without a Premier League crown since their 2003/04 invincible season.

But under Mikel Arteta, Arsenal have re-emerged as genuine contenders, finishing second two years in a row and taking the title race to the final day last season.

And Neville believes this will be the year when they finally end their long drought, with Arteta knocking the man he once served as an assistant coach off his pedestal.

“I went with Arsenal to win the Premier League last year and I’m sticking with them this season,” Neville told Sky. “They are on an upward trajectory and they are getting better every single year.

“Obviously, they are up against one of the great sides this league has ever produced in Manchester City under Pep Guardiola so it is always going to be tough.

“However, I feel like Arsenal have stability with the manager Mikel Arteta and they have stability in a team that is still improving.

“You cannot write of Manchester City, but I am going for Arsenal again. They were so close last year and I think they will be able to make that extra step this time.”