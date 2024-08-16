Arsenal are still looking for a new striker as Mikel Arteta prepares his team to challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title again.

The Gunners have failed to topple the dominance of Man City despite getting closer to win their first league title since 2004.

They have signed David Raya and Riccardo Calafiori this summer to strengthen their already brilliant defense.

Claims have been made over the need of a new striker at the Emirates Stadium and the Gunners have been linked with a number of attackers.

Victor Osimhen, Benjamin Sesko, Ivan Toney and Viktor Gyokeres have all been linked with a move to Arsenal this summer, however, they have not signed any striker and the wait continues.

According to journalist Steve Kay, speaking on KS1TV (via The Boot Room), Arsenal would be willing to pay upto £60m to sign Sporting Lisbon attacker Gyokeres.

The striker has an £86 million release clause in his contract and that is why the Premier League giants have kept their distance from signing the Sweden international.

Kay said:

“He’s (Bruno Guimaraes) a really good player, is he a £100m midfielder? I don’t think so, and that turned off Arsenal and Man City. If he became available, similarly to Gyokeres, at about £50-60m, I’m sure he’d be someone we’d be looking at, but at the price they want, I think they more or less immediately said no.”

Gyokeres can be Arsenal’s answer to Man City’s Erling Haaland

Gyokeres scored 43 goals in 50 appearances last season in all competition for the Portuguese side.

His record in front of goal is phenomenal and he could add the attacking firepower that the Gunners need.

Despite Kai Havertz shining at the Emirates Stadium last season and leading the attack impressively, the Gunners are looking for a similar presence upfront to what Man City have in Erling Haaland.

Signing a new attacker might complete the Arsenal team and address an important issue that they faced last summer.