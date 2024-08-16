Atletico put a time limit on getting the Joao Felix and Conor Gallagher deals done with Chelsea

It’s already been one of the transfer soap operas of the summer, but a deal to get Conor Gallagher back out to Atletico Madrid and Joao Felix coming the other way to return to Chelsea could be a step closer after the Rojiblancos appeared to put a time limit on negotiations.

Whether it’s a game of brinksmanship from the La Liga giants isn’t clear at this stage, though clearly all parties would want to get some sort of finality to negotiations, one way or the other.

From both players points of view, it’s understood that Joao Felix is open to a return to West London, whilst Gallagher, seemingly after much persuading, has accepted his immediate future is in the Spanish capital.

Chelsea and Atletico must tie up Joao Felix and Gallagher deals by Wednesday

AS note Diego Simeone’s impatience as he believes that Gallagher, like Julian Alvarez, will be capable of taking Atleti to the next level.

There’s certainly a gap to bridge if they want to get themselves closer to Barcelona and Real Madrid in the Spanish top-flight, and landing a combative midfielder like Gallagher, a player in Simeone’s own image, will hopefully help Atleti to do just that.

Joao Felix didn’t really cover himself in glory the last time Stamford Bridge was his home, and he didn’t really fare much better in a season long loan at Barcelona.

There’s no doubting the Portuguese’s talent, he just doesn’t appear to display it often enough, and that’s not going to go down well in Enzo Maresca’s hard-working and new look Chelsea squad.

In any event, next Wednesday has been pinpointed as the potential deadline for the deals to be signed off say AS.

Recuerda, nos vemos el 21 a las 21h ? ? Socios: gratuito retirando invitación

? Público general: 10€ ?? https://t.co/ea9WtwnG3G pic.twitter.com/HGjAzmtmwE — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) August 15, 2024

That’s because on Wednesday night, Atleti will be throwing open the doors of the Civitas Metroplitano for their ‘Welcome Night’ – where they will expect to be able to parade their new signings in front of thousands of adoring Rojiblanco supporters.