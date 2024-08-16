Video: Enzo Maresca provides the press with the latest on Conor Gallagher’s situation at Chelsea

Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca has stated that Conor Gallagher will not be available for the Blues’ Premier League opener with Man City on Sunday as the midfielder is still trying to secure a move away from Stamford Bridge.

The Englishman was set to join Atletico Madrid this summer as everything was agreed between the two clubs but the collapse of Chelsea’s deal for Samu Omorodion has put the transfer in doubt.

Gallagher was in Spain but had to fly back to London with the transfer currently in limbo.

The 24-year-old is training on his own at present and it is a very sad situation the player finds himself in and it is not a good look for Chelsea.

The West London club’s manager was speaking to the press on Friday and has provided an update on Gallagher.

“There is just one injury that is Reece James, the rest they are all fit,” Maresca said when asked about the health of his squad ahead of the Man City match on Sunday.

When questioned if that included Gallagher, the Italian coach said via Sky Sports: “No, Conor is back. He is training at this moment apart (from the team). He is doing some medical tests and some training.

“He won’t be involved for this game (against Man City) because he is trying to find a solution with the club.”

Watch: Enzo Maresca says Conor Gallagher is training alone at Chelsea