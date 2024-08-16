Chelsea on the brink of sealing player-plus-cash deal to sign 17-goal target

Chelsea have been linked with a move for the Napoli striker Victor Osimhen this summer.

The 25-year-old Nigerian international is a target for the Blues as they look to reinforce their attacking unit.

Chelsea struggled to score goals last season and they were overly dependent on Cole Palmer. Signing a reliable goalscorer could make a huge difference for them in the final third. They will be hoping to push for trophies next season and get back to their best.

Someone like Osimhen could transform them in the attack. The Nigerian international has proven himself in Italian football and he has recently helped Napoli win the league title as well. He scored 17 goals last season.

According to a report from the Sun, Chelsea are now on the verge of signing the player. Napoli are reportedly holding out for a fee of around £39 million and they want Romelu Lukaku and Cesare Casadei included in the deal as well.

Journalist Rudy Galetti has shared similar information regarding the move as well.

Can Chelsea sign Osimhen in a player-plus-cash deal?

It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can work out a deal in the coming weeks. Player plus cash deals are often difficult to execute, but it seems that all parties are keen on the transfer. The striker has been linked with PSG as well, but the report claims that Chelsea are currently leading the race. The striker is keen to join Chelsea as well.

It will be an exciting step up in his career and he would get to test himself at the highest level.

Osimhen has the physical and technical attributes to do well in the Premier League and it remains to be seen whether he can hit the ground running. Chelsea have a talented squad, but they need the right additions in order to compete with the elite clubs once again. A reliable goalscorer could be a game changer for them.