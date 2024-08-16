Chelsea prepare surprising transfer offer for expensive Man United flop

Chelsea have had an eventful transfer window this summer with a number of players joining and leaving the club.

After the arrival of new manager Enzo Maresca, they have not hesitated to splash the cash this summer in signing new players.

The Blues are now preparing a move to sign one of the players from their Premier League rivals.

According to Fussball.News, Chelsea are interested in signing Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho.

The English winger has been linked with a move away from the club with the player way down the pecking order at Old Trafford.

Sancho has endured a difficult time at Man United since joining the club back in 2021 in a £73m move (via BBC).

He was sent out on loan to Borussia Dortmund last season when he had a public fallout with manager Erik ten Hag but since returning to the club, the two have decided to work together again.

However, the Red Devils are looking to offload him this summer and they have been in talks with Paris Saint-Germain.

As per the report, talks with the French champions have broken down and Chelsea are ready to use that to their advantage in signing the former Dortmund winger.

The German outlet has mentioned that the Blues are ready to offer a transfer fee and two academy players in a swap deal for the Man United player.

A loan deal has also been mentioned in the report as a possible situation to the Sancho dilemma that Man United are facing.

Chelsea should stay away from signing Man United star Sancho

Considering the number of wide players that the Blues already have at the club, it would be a huge surprise to see them make a move for Sancho.

They signed Pedro Neto from Wolves last week and their current wide options include Raheem Sterling, Cole Palmer, Mkhaylo Mudryk and Noni Madueke as well.

Instead of signing new players, they should be focusing on trimming down their massive squad.