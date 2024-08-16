Former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton has slated the club’s current transfer policy, questioning whether their priority is silverware or commercial success.

The Blues have embarked on another summer of heavy spending, bringing in the likes of Pedro Neto, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Filip Jorgensen with more sure to follow.

In fact, Chelsea have spent over £1bn (per talkSPORT) since the arrival of American business Todd Boehly as owner in May 2022.

However, to say success is yet to follow would be an understatement, with Chelsea finishing 12th and sixth in the Premier League while losing to Liverpool in their only final (EFL Cup) appearance during that time.

Chris Sutton slates Chelsea transfer policy

Writing in his predictions column on BBC Sport ahead of the opening weekend of the Premier League, Sutton questioned the legitimacy of Chelsea under Boehly in the transfer market.

“I have no idea what to expect from Chelsea, and I don’t even know what the club is trying to do anymore,” said Sutton, who predicted a 2-1 loss at Stamford Bridge for Chelsea against champions Manchester City.

He continued: “Is their priority to build a team to win trophies, or is there some other business strategy going on?

“Chelsea have got some talented players and Cole Palmer will have a say again against his former club, but I still think City will find a way to win it.”