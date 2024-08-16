Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner firmly believes he will be able to call upon the services of in-demand defender Marc Guehi this season.

The centre-back has caught the eye at Selhurst Park over the last couple of seasons, while he was one of the stars in England’s run to the final of Euro 2024 this summer.

As a result, Guehi is now the subject of intense interest this summer from Newcastle United, who recently saw a third bid rejected.

Crystal Palace are preparing to travel to Brentford this weekend for their opening fixture of the Premier League season.

Quizzed by reports in a pre-match press conference, Glasner insisted he expects to carry on with Guehi at the heart of his defence, both this weekend and throughout the 2024/25 campaign.

Oliver Glasner gives Marc Guehi update

“Marc trained today and we talked together. I’ve had no other information. I’ll have to look at my bank account and see if anything came in,” Glasner joked (via talkSPORT).

“We plan with Marc. He’s our player and our captain, I can’t tell you anything else.

“As long as no one tells me they will leave or the club tells me someone will leave, then we will work with them every day and prepare the team.”

TalkSPORT also reports that Guehi is expected to start against Brentford, so Palace fans will be hoping the centre-back can put any transfer speculation to the back of his mind in order to help the Eagles to a London derby win.