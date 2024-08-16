Celtic midfielder Daniel Kelly was heavily linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

The 18-year-old’s contract with the Scottish club expires in December and he has secured a pre-contract agreement to join Millwall in January.

Kelly has reportedly turned down multiple offers from Premier League and Bundesliga clubs in order, to join the Championship outfit. According to Football Insider, Tottenham Hotspur were keen on signing the midfielder, but he decided to snub the opportunity to join them.

The development will certainly come as a blow for Tottenham, who were looking to add more quality and depth to the side. Tottenham have brought talented young players like Lucas Bergvall and Archie Gray in recent months. They are clearly looking to add to the formidable pool of young talent at the club.

The North London outfit are looking to build for the future and Kelly would have been a superb acquisition for them. Signing him as a free agent would have been a masterstroke for Tottenham in the long term.

Tottenham cannot afford to spend over the odds on signings and they need to grow sustainably. Snapping up bargains like Kelly is the right way forward and they will be disappointed to have missed out on him.

Daniel Kelly would have been a future prospect

The highly-rated midfielder will now look to make his mark at Millwall during the second half of the season. It will be interesting to see if the 18-year-old can adapt to English football over the next few seasons. If he manages to impress at Millwall, there is no reason why the big clubs won’t return for him in the near future.

Even though they have missed out on the player, it is fair to assume that Tottenham will be keeping an eye on his development for the future.