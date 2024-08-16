Tottenham have officially completed another transfer ahead of the start of the 2024/25 Premier League season.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed the news in question, with Burnley’s talented young winger Wilson Odobert (19) signing for Ange Postecoglou’s men.

The teenager signs a long-term deal keeping him in London until 2029, according to the CaughtOffside columnist’s X (formerly Twitter) update this morning.

??? OFFICIAL: Tottenham sign winger Wilson Odobert from Burnley. The 19-year-old has agreed a deal that will run until 2029 and will wear shirt number 28, #THFC confirm. pic.twitter.com/enDTLYVxuk — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 16, 2024

This follows a handful of other major incomings in the window, including Bournemouth’s Dominic Solanke and Leeds United’s Archie Gray.

What to expect from Wilson Odobert?

Judging by former boss Vincent Kompany’s comments on the starlet, Spurs may have landed quite the talent.

“I will almost refrain from what I really think about him, because at this moment in time, I don’t think people realise how good he is,” the now Bayern Munich boss spoke about Odobert back in May (via the Burnley Express).

“He’s still playing in a team that is playing for survival, but the things he’s able to do, whether it’s defending or whether it’s attacking…like I said I will refrain from what I really think because I don’t want to jinx it, I don’t want to create a situation where the expectations become too big for him too soon.”

The Frenchman was ever-present in his side’s ill-fated Premier League campaign, particularly in the second half of the term.

Six goal contributions were registered in 29 English top-flight appearances in 2023/24, with the attacker showcasing his positional versatility across the forward line.

He began the latest Championship season with some promise, scoring in their season opener against Luton Town.

How much are Tottenham paying for Odobert?

Ben Jacobs now reports that the fee for Odobert is ‘in the region of £25m’, according to one update on X.

? Understand the fee for Odobert is in the region of £25m. https://t.co/r3bH27jw7b — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) August 16, 2024

What was Odobert’s club pathway?

The 19-year-old started out in PSG’s academy before an eventual switch to Troyes arrived in 2022. A promising spell there saw him attract interest from England and Vincent Kompany’s Burnley in the summer of 2023.

He became the Clarets’ youngest goalscorer in the Premier League with his sole effort in the club’s 4-1 defeat to Chelsea in October.