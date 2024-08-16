Orsomarso SC’s Yeimar Mosquera is close to completing a move to Aston Villa this summer.

Unai Emery has been busy this summer in bringing new players to the club as he prepares his team to play in the Champions League next season.

Among his many signings this summer, Emery has brought Amadou Onana and Ian Maatsen to the club, the two prominent signings.

Now, they are getting close to completing another signing as revealed by journalist Pipe Sierra.

The journalist has claimed that the defender will arrive soon to complete his medical.

The U20 centre-back is expected to sign for the Premier League side and join them on a four-year contract.

The player will not be an instant part of Emery’s plans at the club but he is one to watch out for in the future.

There has been no fee mentioned regarding the transfer and the player is expected to be sent on loan to Real Union, a club owned by the family of Emery.

This shows Villa’s ambition to not only invest in their present but also keep an eye on the future and look out for players who can reach a high level in the upcoming years.