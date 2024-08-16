Video: “We can’t stand still” – Erik ten Hag hints more signings could arrive at Man United

Man United host Fulham at Old Trafford on Friday night as the Red Devils open up their Premier League campaign and Erik ten Hag has hinted before the game that more signings could arrive at the Manchester club.

The Premier League giants finished eighth in the English top flight last season – their lowest ever in the Premier League era – and Ten Hag doesn’t want a repeat of that throughout the 2024/25 campaign.

Man United have brought in numerous stars this summer with Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui joining Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee at Old Trafford this week.

When asked by Man United legend Roy Keane on Sky Sports before the Fulham match if the Manchester club were finished signing players, Ten Hag hinted that more incomings could be on the way.

“We can’t stand still,” said the Dutch coach. “It depends on what happens in the market but I’m happy with the squad. I’m quite confident coming into the season.”

Watch: Erik ten Hag hints more signings could arrive at Man United this summer