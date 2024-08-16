Fabrizio Romano says future of 24-year-old at Man United “remains open” with decision to come soon

The future of Jadon Sancho at Man United remains up in the air as the Manchester club remain open to allowing the winger to leave during the current transfer window.

The 24-year-old’s time at Old Trafford has not worked out since completing a massive £73m move from Borussia Dortmund back in the summer of 2021. The player arrived in Manchester as one of the hottest prospects in world football and at present, finds himself far away from what was projected for his career.

Sancho was cast away from Man United during the 2023/24 campaign after falling out with Erik ten Hag at the start of the season and spent the second half of the term on loan at Dortmund.

The winger enjoyed some success back in Germany and upon his return this summer, many Man United fans felt that the Englishman would be sold; however, the player made up with Ten Hag and was taken on tour with the Manchester club to the United States.

Sancho came on as an 83rd-minute sub during the FA Community Shield against Man City last weekend and despite some hints that the winger will be given a chance this season, the former Dortmund star’s future remains up in the air.

Where will Man United’s Jadon Sancho play this season?

With just over two weeks remaining in the transfer window, Jadon Sancho’s future remains open as things could still happen between the winger and an interested club, reports Fabrizio Romano.

The transfer journalist states that PSG spoke to the player’s camp in July but the Ligue 1 champions have yet to send a formal bid to Man Utd. The two clubs remain in contact as they are trying to work out a deal for Manuel Ugarte and maybe during these discussions, something may happen regarding the future of Sancho.

Other clubs are also interested in the 24-year-old but time is running out if they have any intentions of signing the English star as a decision will need to be made soon.