‘I’m hearing that…’: Romano opens up on Tottenham plans to replace 25-year-old

Tottenham Hotspur recently sanctioned the departure of Emerson Royal to AC Milan.

The Brazilian full-back struggled for regular game time at the North London club and he has left in search of regular playing time. The 25-year-old will look to hold down a regular starting spot at the Italian club.

Naturally, there have been rumours of a potential replacement. Tottenham currently have Pedro Porro and Djed Spence as their right-back options.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed to GMS that Tottenham feel that they are well-stocked in the right-back department, and they are not too keen on signing another right-back this summer. Furthermore, Tottenham have Archie Gray at their disposal and the former Leeds United youngster is capable of slotting in as a makeshift full-back as well.

Therefore, Tottenham will be focused on improving the other areas of their squad this summer. They will be hoping to push for Champions League qualification and they will look to do well in the domestic trophies as well.

Romano said: “There is still nothing imminent or really close in terms of new right-back. I’m hearing that they believe they could already be well covered in that position. Obviously, they have Pedro Porro and Emerson Royal left, but there is also Archie Gray, who can cover that position.

The North London club have shown great improvement under the Australian manager Ange Postecoglou last season. They will look to build on that and push for trophies this time around. There is no doubt that they have the bones of a very good squad and a couple of intelligent additions could see them competing with the elite clubs.

Tottenham will compete in the UEFA Europa League next season as well, and they need a deeper squad in order to do well across multiple competitions.

Meanwhile, Emerson has proven his quality in La Liga and in the Premier League. It will be interesting to see if he can settle quickly and make an instant instant impact in the Serie A now.