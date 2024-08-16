Man United legend believes club’s summer signing is world’s best for his age

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand believes summer signing Leny Yoro is the best centre back in the world at his age.

The 18-year-old completed his move to Old Trafford from French side Lille earlier this summer in a deal worth in the region of £52m.

Despite the teenager’s preferred destination being Real Madrid, United were able to convince the youngster to make the move to Old Trafford.

Yoro the best centre back in the world for his age

During his time at Lille Yoro established himself as one of the best young defenders in Europe and as well as Madrid, Liverpool and Paris Saint Germain were also interested in the Frenchman.

However, in a huge blow to United, Yoro was ruled out for around three months after he suffered a foot injury in a pre-season friendly against Arsenal in America.

it means United fans will have to wait that bit longer to see their new man in action, but according to Ferdinand it will be worth the wait as he believes Yoro is the best centre back in the world for his age.

Leny Yoro in action for Manchester United.
Yoro will miss the beginning of the season with a foot injury.

“I watched this kid a few times now, seen a lot of highlights of him as well, and I just feel at his age he’s the best in the world,”  he told his YouTube channel.

“At that age, there ain’t no one – I don’t think – near him at that age with the experience that he’s got at that age. No one comes close.

“I think his ceiling is super high but you need to make the right decisions. I made those steps.”

Ferdinand played a key role in convincing the player to join United and held conversations with the youngster about making the move.

Yoro isn’t the only defender United have signed, with Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui joining from German giants Bayern Munich, whist Aaron Wan-Bissaka has left for West Ham.

