Video: Gary Neville says only “one player” turns up for Man United every week

Man United legend Gary Neville has stated that Bruno Fernandes is the “one player” who turns up for the Manchester club every week as the Sky Sports pundit praised the Portuguese star following the extension of his contract at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils captain penned new terms this week that will see him stay in Manchester until 2027 having joined the Premier League outfit in 2020 from Sporting CP.

Fernandes has been a big success at Man United across the 233 games he has featured in for the Manchester club, scoring 79 goals and assisting a further 66.

Following the news of his new deal, Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville was full of praise for the United captain ahead of their opening game against Fulham.

“There is no doubt over the three or four years he’s the one player that has turned up every single week, always wants the ball, always takes a risk with the pass to try and get it forward,” the former United defender said on Sky Sports.

“Because he plays in a struggling team it becomes a difficult position for him, he gets frustrated and then loses his temper with his teammates.

“I think he is maturing as a captain and there is no doubt that he has been the only signing in the last ten years that has been a real success.”

Watch: Gary Neville heaps praise on Man United captain Bruno Fernandes