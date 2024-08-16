Valencia are already ‘scouring the market’ for another goalkeeper with Giorgi Mamardashvili’s transfer to Liverpool edging closer, according to Matteo Moretto.

Mamardashvili was already regarded as one of the most exciting emerging goalkeepers in Europe prior to this summer.

However, the 23-year-old really caught the eye with his incredible performances for Georgia at Euro 2024, where he made a tournament-high 30 saves — at least 12 more than any other goalkeeper.

Liverpool have emerged as the frontrunners for Mamardashvili’s signature as they prepare for a long-term future without Alisson Becker, who turns 32 in October.

Liverpool and Valencia discussing Mamardashvili transfer

Trusted journalist Moretto has now revealed that, despite already signing Stole Dimitrievski this summer, Valencia are already deep into their search for a replacement goalkeeper for Mamardashvili.

The final details between the two clubs are now being discussed, with the Reds highly likely to complete a transfer this summer.

“The figures I’m told are around €35m (£29.8m),” Moretto wrote for Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing.

“Giorgi Mamardashvili is excited by the prospect of joining Liverpool, and Valencia know that. Valencia brought in Stole Dimitrievski earlier this summer, but they are scouring the market for another alternative already to replace Mamardashvili.

“Los Che are negotiating the details with Liverpool, but in theory, they will not stand in the way of Mamardashvili’s dream, and they know that he wants to go one way or another. So it will come down to them sorting out those details.”