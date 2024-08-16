Another failure to make the top four will be enough to see Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag lose his job, according to Jamie Carragher.

Ten Hag signed a contract extension at Old Trafford over the summer after guiding the Red Devils to a shock FA Cup final win over Manchester City — his second trophy in two seasons with the club following their 2023 EFL Cup final success against Newcastle.

However, United struggled greatly in the Premier League, slumping to eighth place and finishing eight points adrift of Aston Villa in fourth, with only that FA Cup triumph enough to secure Europa League qualification.

With that in mind, Ten Hag is under immense pressure to deliver this season, but at least saw his side make a positive start as a late goal from debutant Joshua Zirkzee earned a 1-0 win over Fulham at Old Trafford in their Premier League opener.

Jamie Carragher makes Man Utd prediction

Speaking after United’s win over the Cottagers, former Liverpool and England defender Carragher discredited suggestions that the Red Devils will be involved in the title race.

In fact, Carragher even stated his belief that Ten Hag could face a fight to stay in the Old Trafford dugout.

“The target for United has to be the top four. I think if Manchester United miss out on the Champions League positions again, it would be difficult to see Erik ten Hag here next season,” the 46-year-old told Sky Sports.

“What they’ve got to be careful of is falling away at any stage from that area. They don’t always have to be in the top four but they have to always be in touching distance.

“If they start getting into a situation where they’re seven or eight points off it in November or December, I think that’s when he could have a problem.

“But I don’t think anyone here thinks United are going to be in a title race. They’re building to try and get there but they’ve got to make sure that they’re in the Champions League next season.”