Leeds United are looking to make a new signing and they have identified former Manchester City player as their target.

Rabbi Matondo, who currently plays for Rangers, is attracting interest from Leeds United and they are ready to make a move for him.

According to Football Scotland, the Whites are desperate to sign the player and they are exploring either a permanent transfer or a loan move with an option to buy.

The player has seen limited playing time at Rangers and could be on the move this summer for a better opportunity away from the club.

Leeds are ready to offer him that opportunity and playing time that he needs to further develop his career.

Matondo, the Wales international, could be reunited with his compatriots at Leeds. The Whites have a strong contingent of Welsh players that include Ethan Ampadu, Joe Rodon, Daniel James and Charlie Crew.

Daniel Farke is eyeing additions to his squad this summer after losing Crysencio Summerville, Archie Gray and Glen Kamara.

The failure to get promoted to the Premier League has damaged their transfer plans and now they are looking to rebuild their squad in order to have another go at the chance to get promoted.