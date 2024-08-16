Leeds make move to sign 23-year-old with 10 G/A contributions that included goal of the season contender

With so many of Leeds United’s top talents being sold this summer, it’s clear that Daniel Farke needs to have some balance restored to his squad.

The all whites have begun their 2024/25 Championship campaign in the worst possible fashion, having conceded three goals at home in both of their opening games, to Portsmouth and Middlesbrough.

They were comprehensively beaten 3-0 in the latter and could only rescue a point in a 3-3 draw in injury time in the former.

Losing the likes of Georginio Rutter and Crysencio Summerville was always going to cause problems unless they were quickly replaced, though it appears that Rangers’ Rabbi Matondo could well be the man to take Summerville’s place.

According to a report from Football Scotland, their sources note that Farke has an interest in the 23-year-old who managed 10 G/A contributions last season, including a goal of the season contender in injury time against Celtic.

Pictures from Sky Sports