One of Leicester City’s transfer targets, who looked to be on his way to the King Power Stadium this summer, is now going to join Bundesliga side Hoffenheim.

The Foxes have had a troubled summer after losing manager Enzo Maresca and key player Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, both to Chelsea.

They are now looking to rebuild their team under manager Steven Cooper and also trying their best to add players who can help them stay in the Premier League beyond next season.

Only a few days ago, Sky Deutschland journalist Florian Plettenberg reported that Adam Hložek from Bayer Leverkusen is coming to the Premier League to join Leicester.

However, the transfer has taken a twist and the player is now heading to Bundesliga club Hoffenheim.

The same journalist, Plettenberg, has now reported the twist in the transfer saga.

🚨🔵 Excl | Adam #Hlozek on the verge to join Hoffenheim with immediate effect now ✔️ … after a total verbal agreement between Hlozek and TSG has been reached now. 22 y/o striker has decided to join Hoffenheim over Leicester as he can sign a contract until 2028 or 2029.… pic.twitter.com/1O3FwZNbEF — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 15, 2024

Hoffenheim are signing the player in a club record move that will cost them around €17-18m.