Leicester had deal agreed for striker but now transfer move is off

Leicester City FC
Posted by

One of Leicester City’s transfer targets, who looked to be on his way to the King Power Stadium this summer, is now going to join Bundesliga side Hoffenheim.

The Foxes have had a troubled summer after losing manager Enzo Maresca and key player Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, both to Chelsea.

They are now looking to rebuild their team under manager Steven Cooper and also trying their best to add players who can help them stay in the Premier League beyond next season.

Only a few days ago, Sky Deutschland journalist Florian Plettenberg reported that Adam Hložek from Bayer Leverkusen is coming to the Premier League to join Leicester.

However, the transfer has taken a twist and the player is now heading to Bundesliga club Hoffenheim.

More Stories / Latest News
18-year-old midfield prodigy has turned down Tottenham move
Leeds enquire about signing Man City flop today
Newcastle make enquiry for La Liga star, 27-year-old will need convincing

The same journalist, Plettenberg, has now reported the twist in the transfer saga.

Hoffenheim are signing the player in a club record move that will cost them around €17-18m.

More Stories Adam Hlozek

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.