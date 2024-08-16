Liverpool to compete with Tottenham for 22-year-old South American star

Buyer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie has been linked with a move away from the Bundesliga.

The 22-year-old recently helped the German club win the Bundesliga and his performances have attracted the attention of the top Premier League clubs.

According to Studio Futbol, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing the 22-year-old Ecuadorian international. Hincapie has been a key player for Bayer Leverkusen and they are likely to demand a premium for him. He has a contract with them until 2027 and he is unlikely to be a cheap acquisition.

The German outfit are not keen on sanctioning his departure and manager Xabi Alonso has already asked the player to stay despite interest from European heavyweights.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool or Tottenham can convince the German club to change their mind with a lucrative proposal.

Liverpool need to bring in a quality central defender and Hincapie would be the ideal acquisition. He is capable of operating as the left-sided central defender as well as the left-back. His ability to slot into multiple roles could prove to be invaluable. Liverpool need more cover for Andrew Robertson and Hincapie could slot in as a defensive full-back.

Liverpool need Piero Hincapie

Joel Matip has left the club earlier this summer and he will need to be replaced adequately as well. Players like Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez can be quite injury prone.

Meanwhile, Tottenham are looking to add more depth to the central defence as well. They have already brought in Micky van de Ven and Radu Dragusin last summer. Signing another quality central defender could complete their defensive unit for the foreseeable future.

It will be interesting to see which of the two clubs come forward with an offer to sign the defender first. They have the resources to get the deal done and the player is likely to be attracted to the idea of playing for them as well.