Liverpool line up move for Premier League star to be their first summer signing

The Premier League season officially starts today and Liverpool are still waiting for their first summer signing.

In around 24 hours, they will kick off their Premier League campaign against Ipswich Town but manager Arne Slot will be without a new addition to his squad.

However, that could change soon as the Reds are interested in signing Wolves defender Rayan Ait-Nouri.

According to journalist David Lynch, the Merseyside club are interested in signing the Wolves defender and they can complete a move for him before the transfer deadline.

The left-back position has been a huge cause of concern at Anfield with both Any Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas facing fitness issues last season.

Although Joe Gomez can play as a make shift left-back but a natural, left-football left-back is needed who cannot only defend but also provide the team an attacking outlet.

Ait-Nouri fits the profile of the player Liverpool are looking at for the left-back position.

The Algerian international was impressive for Wolves last season under manager Gary O’Neil and featured in 33 Premier League matches for the Premier League side.

After failing to sign a midfielder and getting rejected by Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi, Liverpool have turned their attention towards strengthening their defense and signing a new left-back is now their top target.

Liverpool fans would like to see a new centre-back as well at the club, someone reliable who can partner Virgil Van Dijk in defense but as it stands, they are not expected to make many new signings.

Liverpool have to act swiftly to make new signings

Two weeks are left in the transfer window to shut down and they do not have long left to make their moves.

Ait-Nouri is an attacking left-back who would be ideal for the Reds as they always like to play on the front foot.

The player has pace and likes to get involved in attacking situations, something that the Reds attackers would love.