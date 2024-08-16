Liverpool set to submit improved offer to sign 23-year-old summer target

Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

The 23-year-old goalkeeper is keen on a move to Liverpool and he has already given the green light for the transfer to be completed. However, the two clubs are yet to agree on a fee.

According to a report from Spanish publication AS, Valencia are holding out for a fee of around €40 million for the goalkeeper and Liverpool have already had an offer rejected for him. The report states that Liverpool are now prepared to submit a final offer to sign the player and it remains to be seen whether the two parties can come to an agreement.

The new offer is expected to be close to the asking price, including bonuses.

Liverpool are planning for the future and they have identified Mamardashvili as the long-term replacement for Alisson Becker. The Brazilian has been exceptional since joining the club and Liverpool are already planning for life after him.

It remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done for the Georgian international goalkeeper. The 23-year-old has shown his quality in La-Liga and he has the ability to succeed in the Premier League as well.

Giorgi Mamardashvili will fancy Liverpool move

The opportunity to move to a club like Liverpool can be quite attractive and it is no surprise that the goalkeeper is keen on the transfer. Meanwhile, Liverpool are aware of the fact that they will not be able to provide him with regular first-team action next season and therefore they are prepared to send him out on loan immediately after signing him.

The 23-year-old goalkeeper is open to the idea and it remains to be seen whether all parties can finalise the transfer in the coming weeks.