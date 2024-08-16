With just one day left before West Ham take on Aston Villa in their opening match of the 2024/25 Premier League season, Julen Lopetegui has been faced with the news that one of his players wants to leave.

As the Hammers have brought in so many new players, that will clearly marginalise others who perhaps expected that they would keep their places under the new man in charge.

Former club captain, Kurt Zouma, however, is clearly surplus to requirements now, and as Daily Mail journalist, Kathryn Batte, noted on X (formerly Twitter), the centre-back is clearly hoping to get out of East London during the current transfer window.

Lopetegui on Zouma: 'Kurt is a fantastic person and a very good player. He’s trying to choose his future and we are going to wait. It’s true he’s trying to talk with other teams right now. Let’s see what happens.' — Kathryn Batte (@KathrynBatte) August 15, 2024

Lopetegui was quoted as saying that Zouma is talking to other clubs, though he could find it difficult to end up anywhere else given that he’s already failed one medical this summer.

From the Hammers point of view, the sooner he goes the better, as not only does it free up a squad place but there’ll be an associated cost saving for the board to make.