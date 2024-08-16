Video: Has Man United star produced the miss-of-the-season on the opening day?

Man United opened up their Premier League campaign with a 1-0 win over Fulham on Friday night but there was one moment fans of the Manchester club will want to forget as Alejandro Garnacho missed a very easy opportunity.

The Red Devils needed to get off to a good start to the campaign as Erik ten Hag is not fully out of the woods when it comes to his future as Man United manager, therefore, the three points at Old Trafford were huge.

With the game level at 0-0, new signing Joshua Zirkzee would grab the winning goal in the 87th minute to become an instant hero on his debut.

Minutes later, Garnacho had a moment that was the total opposite of the Dutch forward. In the final seconds of the match, the Argentina star was handed a golden opportunity by Marcus Rashford to score but the winger missed an open goal and may have already produced the miss-of-the-season.

Watch: Has Alejandro Garnacho produced the miss-of-the-season on the opening day?

HOW has Alejandro Garnacho not scored this?! ? pic.twitter.com/nBtjt4eSgS — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 16, 2024

Garnacho is capable of scoring a Goal of the Season but also this. pic.twitter.com/rJn4jexDJY — chuboi ???? (@ChuBoi) August 16, 2024

Pictures by Sky Sports and beIN Sports.